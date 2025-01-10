Hagel had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday.

Hagel has three points, including two goals, and 14 shots in his last two games. Overall, he has 19 goals and 26 assists, along with 109 shots, in 39 games. Hagel has grown his offensive game over the last three seasons with 64, 75 and he's on pace for a projected 92 points this year.