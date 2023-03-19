Hagel earned a hat trick Saturday in a 5-3 win over Montreal. It was the second of his NHL career and first with Tampa Bay.

He was all over the ice, firing seven shots in 19:20 of ice time. Hagel's first goal came early in the second when he put in a rebound off the boards on a Nikita Kucherov shot that had missed the net. His second stood as the winner -- he redirected a Mikhail Sergachev point shot past Sam Montembeault at 5:58 of the third. Hagel completed the hattie with an empty-net snipe in the final minute of the game. He continues to pad his career totals and has 27 goals (59 points) in 70 games.