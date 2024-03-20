Hagel notched a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hagel set up an Anthony Cirelli equalizer in the first period. The assist was Hagel's 40th of the campaign, though he's now gone a eight games without a multi-point effort. The winger has seen some of his premium ice time taken over by Anthony Duclair, but both of them are in top-six roles. Hagel has 63 points, 156 shots on net, 42 hits and 65 PIM through 68 appearances, and he needs just one point to match his career-high total from last year.