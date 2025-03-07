Hagel put up two assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sabres.

Hagel reached the 70-point mark for the second straight season. He has 30 goals, which is third on the Bolts, and his 40 assists are the best of the rest behind uber-playmaker, Nikita Kucherov (64). Hagel's career high 75 points came last season, and he's on pace to hit the 90-point mark this season.