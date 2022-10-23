Hegel scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was nice to see Hagel's hard work finally deliver results on the scoresheet -- these were his first points of the season. After the game, coach Jon Cooper had high praise for the winger: "If you go by expected goals and things like that, ironically it's higher in Tampa than it was in Chicago. So technically he should have more goals with us than he did there." Hagel delivered 21 goals and 37 points in 55 games in Chicago. Consider him a buy-low candidate, especially if his current manager has started to sour based on his first five scoreless games.