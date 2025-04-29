Hagel (upper body) departed Monday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in the second period of Game 4 and did not return.

Hagel, who was suspended for Game 3, was forced out of Monday's loss after being on the receiving end of a high hit from Aaron Ekblad, though the play went unpenalized. Hagel's head hit the ice on the way down, so he'll presumably be fully evaluated for a concussion Tuesday. Head coach Jon Cooper provided no information regarding Hagel's status after the contest, which leaves the 26-year-old winger with a day-to-day label ahead of Game 5 in Tampa Bay on Wednesday.