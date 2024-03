Hagel picked two apples Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The points established a new career mark for Hagel, whose previous best season came last year with 64 points (81 games). Now, he has delivered 66 (23 goals, 43 assists) in 73 games, and he has done it with less output on the power play (seven points vs. 13 last season). With nine games remaining, Hagel has an opportunity to climb into the low-70s and establish a new mark for shots, too. He has 164, which is just 14 from tying his output from last season.