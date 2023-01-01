Hagel scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Arizona.
He was parked in front of Karel Vejmelka and tipped in a Victor Hedman shot in the third period. Hagel has six goals in his last seven games and 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in his last 10. At this rate, Hagel will shatter his career goal (25) and point (44) mark set last year. He's currently on pace for 30-plus goals and 60-plus points.
