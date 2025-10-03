Hagel (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Panthers.

Hagel was roughed up by AJ Greer in the first period, and ultimately the Lightning decided to keep him off the ice for the rest of the game. It's possible this is just precautionary, as it's preseason and Hagel's roster spot is not in doubt. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the winger also sit out Saturday's preseason finale versus the Panthers, as Thursday's contest became an aggressive physical battle.