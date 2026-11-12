Hagel scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-3 rout of the Sabres.

After giving Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead early in the second period, Hagel did the rest of his damage in the third, setting up Nikita Kucherov for the first tally in his natural hat trick before potting the final goal of the game himself. It was Hagel's third multi-goal performance of the season, and through 18 games he's delivered 11 goals and 21 points as he looks to reach the 90point mark for the second time in his career.