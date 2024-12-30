Hagel scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

After three Montreal defenders flowed to Brayden Point, Hagel gathered a loose puck and walked in alone to beat Sam Montembeault glove side for Tampa Bay's first goal. It was the 17th tally for Hagel, who was on the ice for 26:05. His 41 points through 34 outings have him on schedule to establish a new career high.