Hagel scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Hagel continues to sizzle on the Lightning's top line -- he was assisted by linemates Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point on the team's first goal Tuesday. After opening the season with no points in five games, Hagel has racked up five goals and six assists in his last eight outings. For the year, he's added 24 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and eight PIM.
