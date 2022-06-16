Hagel notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.
Hagel set up a Mikhail Sergachev tally in the second period. Prior to Wednesday, there was some doubt to Hagel's availability, but he saw 12:55 of ice time in his usual middle-six role. The 23-year-old winger has been managing an injury throughout much of the postseason. He has six points, 34 shots on net, 27 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 18 playoff contests.
