Hagel may face supplemental discipline after he left his feet to deliver a high hit to Aleksander Barkov that knocked the Florida star out of the game. He received a five-minute major.

The Bolts lost the tight contest 2-0. Hagel's hit was dirty, which really isn't like him. Victor Hedman played the puck and Barkov was looking at Hedman when Hagel jumped to Barkov's head and neck. The league will undoubtably look at this hit; there was no report on Barkov's status after the game.