Hagel had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Hagel netted the winner in the last minute of the second period. He has been the model of consistency this season. Hagel has 16 points, including eight goals, in 12 games, and his 55 shots make him on a pace to fire 345 over the season. That's a total that would obliterate his career mark of 228. Hagel has put up points in nine of his 12 games, but just three of his points have come with the man advantage. The Bolts have the 26th best power play (16.3 percent) this season, so there's real opportunity for improvement for both the team and Hagel in that category.