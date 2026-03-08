Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Multi-point performance Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.
It was Hagel's first multi-point game since Feb. 1 against Boston. Over 56 appearances this season, he's third in team with 57 points and second on the club with 29 goals. Hagel has struggled to kickstart his offense after the Olympics, posting just two goals and one assist in six outings since his return from Italy.
