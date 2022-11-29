Hagel scored a key third-period goal during Monday's 6-5 overtime victory over the host Sabres.

Hagel, who has scored in consecutive contests, continues to develop confidence while receiving top-line minutes with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. The 2016 sixth-round draft pick connected on the game-tying tally with 2:02 remaining in the third period Monday, aided on the power play by Kucherov. Hagel contributed four shots and a team-high four hits during the come-from-behind victory.