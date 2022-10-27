Hagel scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hagel tallied with 4:27 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. His offense has sparked to life over the last three contests, as he's picked up all four of his points, including three goals, in that span. The 24-year-old has added 14 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through eight outings. His goal Wednesday was his first power-play point of the campaign.