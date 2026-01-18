Hagel scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Hagel has five goals and seven assists over his last nine outings. His tally Sunday was the game-winner, putting the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 11:04 of the second period. The winger remains one of the team's most consistent forwards. He's earned 23 goals, 43 points, 123 shots on net, 30 hits, 22 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 42 appearances this season, primarily in a top-six role.