Hagel scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Hagel scored his 33rd goal of the season into an empty net -- that's just two fewer than his career mark of 35 set in 82 games last season. He has done it this year in 65. Hagel has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 12 shots in his last five games. He has 187 shots.