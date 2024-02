Hagel scored a goal Saturday in a 9-2 loss to the Panthers.

Hagel is the fourth Bolts player to hit the 20 goal mark this season, behind Nikita Kucherov (36), Brayden Point (27) and Steven Stamkos (23). And he has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during his NHL career-high nine-game point streak. This run has pushed him to 52 points in 56 games, which puts him on a trajectory to flirt with at his first 75-point season and maybe more.