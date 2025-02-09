Hagel had two goals and two assists in a a 6-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He was also plus-4.

Hagel opened the scoring at 1:28 of the first period when his shot went off the tip of Alex Lyon's glove. His second went into an empty net. Hagel is on a three-game goal and point streak (four goals, two assists), and he has six goals and three assists in his last five contests. He also has 18 shots and a plus-10 rating in that span. The Bolts play Sunday before Hagel joins Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which starts Wednesday.