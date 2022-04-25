Hagel had two assists -- one shorthanded -- in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Panthers.
Hagel has just three goals and three assists in 19 games with the Lightning, and this was his first multi-point game with Tampa Bay. While he played up the lineup in Chicago, the Lightning's depth up front limits Hagel's opportunities.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: First goal with new team•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Traded to Tampa Bay•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Continues solid play•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Reaches 20-goal mark with pair•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Goal and assist in blowout•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Mixed results Sunday•