Hagel has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his last 14 games.

Hagel sits fourth on the team scoring list with 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 48 games and is within three points of his career best (44). Hagel is on pace for more than 30 goals and about 70 points. He is a salary cap bargain at $1.5 million per season for this one and next.