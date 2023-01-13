Hagel had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over Vancouver on Thursday.
The goal came late in the first period when he converted from the slot on a pass from Alex Killorn. Hagel has 16 goals and 18 assists in 40 games, and is well on his way toward breaking his career point mark (44) set last year.
