Hagel (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Lightning on Thursday, retroactive to Nov. 15, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hagel was expected to miss a second consecutive game Thursday against the Oilers, and his placement on injured reserve means that he'll also be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Sabres. He was previously considered day-to-day due to his lower-body injury, so it's possible that he's in the mix to return Wednesday against the Hurricanes, but Jansen Harkins was recalled from AHL Syracuse to provide additional depth in Hagel's absence.