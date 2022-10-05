Hagel has been skating on the second line in training camp, reports NHL.com.

He's been on the left wing beside Brayden Point and Alex Killorn. Hagel struggled after arriving in Tampa in trade last season and delivered just seven points (three goals, four assists) in 22 games. But he showed his scoring touch with 21 goals and 37 points in 55 games in Chicago prior to the trade. Hagel is fantasy sleeper on one of the best teams in the NHL.