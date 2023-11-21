Hagel scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Bruins.

The 25-year-old winger helped set up Steven Stamkos for the tying goal with just five seconds left in the third period, but Hagel saved his best work for OT -- he came over the boards and split the defense for a clear break on Jeremy Swayman thanks to a slick pass from Victor Hedman, then went five-hole on the Boston goalie. Hagel is enjoying the best start of his NHL career, and through 19 games he's already piled up nine goals and 18 points, with little of that production (only three helpers) coming on the power play.