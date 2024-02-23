Hagel scored a goal Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

He cut the score to 2-1 at the mid-point of the second period with a shot from the left circle that beat Caps goalie Charlie Lindgren stick side. Hagel extended his point streak to 11 games and 16 points (eight goals, eight assists). Overall, he has 21 goals, 33 assists and 141 shots in just 58 games, and he will establish a new career mark in points soon. Hagel's best came in 2022-23 with 30 goals and 64 points in 81 games.