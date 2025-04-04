Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hagel scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

Hagel crashed the net and jammed in a rebound in the second to cut the score to 2-1. He has points in 10 of his last 12 games (four goals, eight assists), and 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists and 214 shots) in 75 games this season.

More News