Hagel had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

After a slow start to the season, Hagel finally seems comfortable in his spot on the top line with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. He has put up points in six of his last seven games and has four goals and six assists in that span. And he's been one of the team's best all-round players in that span.