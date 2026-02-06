Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Pots goal in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel scored a goal and added five PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.
Hagel set the tone early with his goal 2:08 into the contest. He's racked up five goals and 13 points, as well as 31 shots on net and a plus-4 rating, over his last 10 outings. For the season, the 27-year-old winger is at 27 goals, 54 points, 148 shots on net, 39 hits, 28 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-29 rating over 50 games in a top-six role.
