Hagel recorded two assists, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Hagel set up both of linemate Ross Colton's pair of goals in the contest. Through four playoff games, Hagel's been solid with a tally, two helpers, nine shots on net, eight hits and 12 PIM in a third-line role. A reduced role saw him produce just seven points in 22 outings after he was traded from the Blackhawks to the Lightning, but his high-energy style has translated fairly well to a depth role in the playoffs.