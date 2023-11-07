Hagel supplied a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto on Monday.

Hagel snapped a two-game scoring drought -- his longest of the campaign. He's up to seven goals and 12 points in 12 outings this year. Hagel's serving in a top-six capacity, but he entered Monday's action averaging just 1:14 of ice time with the man advantage. Unless he finds a way onto the top power-play unit, it will be difficult for the 25-year-old to maintain his current scoring pace.