Hagel notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Hagel helped out on Brayden Point's tally early in the first period. With four helpers over the last three games, Hagel's playmaking has come back, but he's gone nine contests without a goal. The 25-year-old winger has 27 points, 71 shots on net, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 30 appearances overall, playing in a top-six role.