Hagel logged two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hagel has three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. He's earned just one of those points, a helper, on the power play. The 27-year-old winger continues to be a huge part of the Lightning's offense while filling a top-six role. For the season, he's earned 25 goals, 49 points, 132 shots on net, 35 hits, 24 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-27 rating over 45 appearances.