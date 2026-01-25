Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Puts up pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel logged two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Hagel has three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. He's earned just one of those points, a helper, on the power play. The 27-year-old winger continues to be a huge part of the Lightning's offense while filling a top-six role. For the season, he's earned 25 goals, 49 points, 132 shots on net, 35 hits, 24 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-27 rating over 45 appearances.
