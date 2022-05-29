Hagel (undisclosed) didn't skate Sunday but could still be available for the Lightning in Game 1, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Hagel has now missed three practices following Tampa Bay's four-game sweep of the Panthers. The 23-year-old winger will have a few more days to recover before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. Hagel has a goal and three assists so far in the postseason while playing a bottom-six role for the Lightning. Riley Nash would likely rejoin the lineup if Hagel is unable to go Wednesday.
