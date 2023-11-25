Hagel scored a goal with two assists in Friday's 8-2 road win against the Hurricanes.
One of his helpers came on the power play. Hagel was good for a plus-2 rating with a shot on goal and a blocked shot in 17:26 of ice time across 26 shifts. He has managed two goals and six points with a plus-4 rating during his three-game point streak. He'll look to push his point streak to four games on Monday night on the road against the Avalanche.
