Hagel scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Hagel's tally was enough for the Lightning to hand the Jets just their second loss of the campaign. Through five games in November, Hagel has two goals and two assists as he continues to offer strong scoring in a top-six role. The veteran winger is up to eight goals, 16 points, 38 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 15 appearances. A point-per-game pace may be too much to ask of him, but his role and production make him a quality forward for fantasy.