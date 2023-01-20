Hagel found the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.
Hagel scored at 1:30 of the second period to narrow Edmonton's lead to 2-1. Hagel's marker extended his scoring streak to six straight games. The 24-year-old's up to 18 goals and 39 points in 44 contests in 2022-23.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Two points in Monday's win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: On career pace•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Gets two points vs. Blackhawks•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Keeps scoring goals•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Second straight two-goal game•