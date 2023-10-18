Hagel tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Hagel was responsible for all of Tampa Bay's offense Tuesday, getting the Lightning on the board with a goal midway through the second period before burying a loose puck to tie the game with just seven seconds remaining in the third. The 25-year-old Hagel has gotten off to a blazing start this season, tallying four goals and five points through his first four games while filling in for the injured Steven Stamkos (lower body) on Tampa's top line alongside Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.