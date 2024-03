Hagel picked up one assist in a 5-3 win over Florida on Saturday.

After his 14-game scoring streak was snapped in late February, Hagel has managed just three points (one goal, two assists) and eight shots in his last six contests. Overall, he has 23 goals, 62 points and 155 shots in 67 outings this season. Hagel is just two points from equaling his career high in points (64), set last year.