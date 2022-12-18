Hagel scored two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

It was his second straight two-goal game. Hagel's first came early in the first when he patiently waited for Jake Allen to flinch first on a breakaway and he slid the puck five-hole to open the scoring. His second was a tip-in on the power play late in the second period. Hagel has five points in his last two games, and nine points (five goals, four assists) on his current five-game point streak. It matches the longest streak of his career, which he set last season with Chicago just prior to the trade to Tampa Bay.