Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Set to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel (undisclosed) is good to play against Ottawa on Thursday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Hagel suffered the injury during a preseason game against the Panthers on Oct. 2. He had 35 goals and 90 points in 82 regular-season outings with Tampa Bay in 2024-25. Hagel is projected to play alongside Anthony Cirelli and Gage Goncalves versus the Senators.
