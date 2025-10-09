Hagel (undisclosed) is good to play against Ottawa on Thursday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Hagel suffered the injury during a preseason game against the Panthers on Oct. 2. He had 35 goals and 90 points in 82 regular-season outings with Tampa Bay in 2024-25. Hagel is projected to play alongside Anthony Cirelli and Gage Goncalves versus the Senators.