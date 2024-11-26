Hagel delivered five assists, including two on the power play, in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hagel set a new career-high mark in the assists department, and he also tied an NHL record with four helpers in the first period as the Lightning established the tone early in this blowout win. This was Hagel's third straight multi-point game of the season, and he's up to 17 assists and 26 points in just 20 games so far.