Hagel had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over Dallas on Thursday.

He put the Bolts up 1-0 in the first when he converted a cross-crease pass from Anthony Cirelli. Hagel set a single-season NHL record for most goals scored by a player without recording a power-play goal with his 32nd of the year. That record was held by Doug Smail with Winnipeg in 1984-85 (31). He also tied his career high in points (75), set last season, in just 68 games. Hagel continues to flirt with 90 points and 230-plus shots.