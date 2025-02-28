Hagel scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over Calgary.

The goal -- his 29th -- went into the empty net. Hagel has a goal in each of his last three games, and he has points in seven consecutive games (seven goals, six assists). Hagel is now one goal from equaling his career mark of 30, which he set in 2022-23. And he's on pace to shatter last year's career point total (75). Hagel is on pace for 95 points, including at least 40 goals.