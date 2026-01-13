Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Six-game, 10-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Flyers on Monday.
Hagel has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak. His goal streak stands at four games and four goals. Hagel's game has sizzle --he ripped a power-play goal from the left circle through traffic and over Dan Vladar's glove. It was his third power-play snipe of the season. That's three more than last season when he ripped 35 goals (three shorthanded). Hagel is on pace for more than 40 goals this season.
