Hagel had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

He scored into the empty net with 48 seconds left to finalize the score. Hagel is on a four-game, five-goal streak and a six-game, 10-point streak that includes six goals. And he has been held off the score sheet just twice in his last 14 games (nine goals, nine assists). All but two of those 18 points have come at even strength. Hagel is trending toward the 70-plus point mark this season. Not bad for a guy taken in the sixth round and 159th overall (2016).