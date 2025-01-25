Hagel notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hagel helped out on Nick Paul's goal late in the second period that started the Lightning's comeback push. It's been a quieter stretch recently for Hagel, who has three helpers over his last six contests. The winger still remains a big part of the offense with 51 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 47 appearances this season as he continues to push toward a career year.